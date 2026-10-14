Ramayana Makers Planning Special Screening At Rashtrapati Bhavan For Political Leaders; Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Likely To Attend: Report

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's upcoming mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 could get a high-profile screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, according to a report. The makers are reportedly planning a special screening for political leaders on the same day as the film's worldwide theatrical release, November 5, 2026.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the team is seeking the necessary permissions to organise the screening at the President's official residence. However, the event is yet to be officially confirmed by the makers.

"The Rashtrapati Bhavan screening is being planned for the same day as the film’s worldwide release, adding a high-profile engagement to the launch of Indian cinema’s most ambitious project," a source told the publication.

The report further states that the film's lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, are expected to attend the special screening along with director Nitesh Tiwari.

Apart from the reported event in Delhi, the makers are also said to be planning two premieres for the film, one in Mumbai and another in the national capital. The Mumbai premiere is reportedly expected to take place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). An official announcement regarding the screenings is awaited.

Ramayana: Part 1 Release Date And Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1's trailer was unveiled in July. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Goddess Sita. Yash plays Ravana, Ravie Dubey essays the role of Lord Lakshman, and Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman.

The ensemble cast also includes Sheeba Chadha, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Ajinkya Deo and Indira Krishnan, among others.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being made in two parts with a reported combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The second part is scheduled to arrive on Diwali 2027.

The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, while Pankaj Kumar and Mahesh Limaye are serving as cinematographers.