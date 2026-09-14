Jai Jai Ram From Ramayana Part 1 Out: 'Stunning Visuals', 'Pure And Divine'; Song From Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed

Jai Jai Ram From Ramayana Part 1 Out | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles, and after the trailer, now the makers have released the first song of the film titled Jai Jai Ram. The track is composed by AR Rahman, written by Dr. Kumar Vishwas, and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh. When it comes to video, Jai Jai Ram focuses on Lord Ram (Ranbir) and Mata Sita's (Sai) journey and gives us a glimpse of their wedding.

Well, the track has grabbed everyone's attention, and netizens can't stop praising it. A netizen commented, "Stunning visuals! 🔥 The music feels so divine and soulful. ❤️🙏 What an absolutely beautiful song—truly gives goosebumps! (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "This is more than what we expected waiting for the Ramayana release (sic)." One more netizen commented, "This look is a tight slap to all the trollers! Absolutely pure and divine (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ramayana Part 1 Release Date

Ramayana Part 1 is slated to release on Diwali this year. The film's trailer, which was released in July this year, had received a good response, but a few netizens questioned Ranbir and Sai's casting in it. However, it looks like after watching Jai Jai Ram, everyone is also impressed with Ranbir and Sai's performance.

Ramayana Cast

While Ranbir will be seen as Lord Ram and Sai as Mata Sita, Yash will portray the character of Raavan. Sunny Deol plays the role of Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey will be seen as Lakshman. In the newly released song, we also get a glimpse of Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

The movie also features Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, and Indira Krishnan.