Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Ramayana Dubbed In 40 Languages: Report

Ramayana To Be Dubbed In 40 Languages? | Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie has been shot in Hindi, but it will be dubbed and released in Indian regional languages as well as English. But it looks like the makers want to go big with the movie, and reportedly, Ramayana Part 1 will be dubbed and released in 40 languages.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers are planning to have a never-seen-before release in overseas markets. A source told the portal that producer Namit Malhotra and his team want Ramayana to have the biggest release ever for an Indian film.

Ramayana to be dubbed in 40 languages

While talking about the movie being dubbed in 40 languages, the source said, “To make the film accessible and appealing to audiences across the globe, Ramayana has been dubbed in nearly 40 languages. As a result, viewers across the world will be able to experience the film in all its glory in a language they understand, without having to rely on subtitles. This is the first time an Indian film has been dubbed on such a massive scale.”

Reportedly, the full list of languages in which the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has been dubbed will be unveiled in a couple of weeks.

Ramayana release date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 will hit the big screens on Diwali this year, and Part 2 is slated to release on the festival next year.

Ramayana Part 1 will reportedly release on November 5, 2026, and there will be paid previews from November 4. However, there's no confirmation about it, as the makers have not yet officially announced the exact release date of the movie.

The expectations from Ramayana are quite high, so let's wait and watch what response it will get at the box office.