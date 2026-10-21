Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts Rare ₹35.88 Lakh Sher-E-Punjab Watch That Honours Sikh Community At Ramayana Event

Ranbir Kapoor's Sher-E-Punjab watch at Ramayana event | Image Courtesy: Manav Manglani/Jacob & Co.

When it comes to celebrity accessories, some watches do more than tell the time. Ranbir Kapoor’s latest wristwear moment is a case in point. The actor arrived at the Hyderabad pre-release event of Ramayana in a sharp navy-blue ensemble, but it was the statement blue timepiece on his wrist that caught attention. Keep reading to know everything about his rare watch.

Ranbir Kapoor wears limited-edition Sher-E-Punjab watch

Ranbir flaunted the Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-E-Punjab Edition, a limited-edition creation reportedly restricted to just 50 pieces worldwide. Its bold royal-blue appearance makes an immediate impression, but the watch’s significance lies in the cultural symbols incorporated into its design.

Created as an homage to the Sikh community and Punjab’s legacy, the timepiece features several meaningful elements. The Ek Onkar symbol represents the oneness of the divine, while a roaring lion evokes courage, dignity and fearless leadership. The Khanda, another important emblem in Sikh tradition, represents spiritual sovereignty, balance and service. The words “Sat Sri Akal” are engraved along the inner bezel, adding another layer of meaning to the design.

A closer look at its features

Beyond its symbolism, the watch packs impressive mechanical details. According to the Ethos Watches website, it comes with a 44 mm sandblasted titanium case measuring 12.3 mm in thickness, giving it a sturdy yet contemporary profile. Inside, the Swiss-made JCAM02 manual-winding skeleton movement features 21 jewels and operates at 28,800 vibrations per hour.

The transparent sapphire crystal caseback offers a view of the intricate movement, putting the watchmaking craftsmanship on display. It also delivers a power reserve of up to 48 hours and water resistance of 100 metres, combining its collector appeal with practical functionality.

Completing the design is a vivid blue rubber strap with a honeycomb texture, secured by a titanium pin buckle. Luminous baton-style hands make the time readable in low-light conditions, while the contrast between the textured strap and sandblasted titanium case adds to its sporty-luxury aesthetic.

For those curious, the Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-E-Punjab Edition is priced at ₹35,88,000 in India and is listed as available exclusively through Ethos Watches.