Mr. Faisu Dons ₹47 Lakh Watch And Bespoke Kundan Necklace At His Grand Mumbai Wedding Reception; Wife Tanya Shines In Dazzling 'Bridal Joda' |

Influencer Mr. Faisu, aka Faisal Shaikh, hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday, October 19, alongside his wife, Tanya, aka Nikhat Fatima. The celebration brought together several television personalities, reality show stars and social media influencers, with the newlyweds making a regal appearance in their elaborate traditional ensembles.

Mr. Faisu exuded royal elegance in a champagne-gold sherwani, styled with an ivory drape thrown over his shoulder. However, it was his luxurious wristwear that caught attention. The influencer wore an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, reportedly worth approximately ₹47.45 lakh ($50,000). Featuring a sophisticated grey dial, stainless-steel construction, a diamond-set bezel and the iconic octagonal design, the timepiece added a statement of luxury to his wedding reception look.

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He elevated his ensemble further with a multi-layered Kundan necklace featuring emerald accents. The elaborate jewellery complemented the gold tones of his sherwani, lending his overall appearance a regal, groom-like finish.

Tanya, meanwhile, looked radiant in a traditional bridal dulhan joda. Her heavily embellished outfit featured intricate golden embroidery and elaborate patterns along the hem, creating a rich, festive look. She completed her ensemble with statement chandelier earrings, a maang tikka and decorative hair jewellery. Together, the couple embodied the grandeur and charm of newlywed celebrations.

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Beyond the fashion moments, the reception also offered guests an elaborate food spread. A variety of Mughlai delicacies appeared to be part of the menu, with Delhi Zaika associated with the catering. The spread added a lavish culinary touch to the evening's celebrations.