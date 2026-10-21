Yami Gautam Performs Ravan Vadh At Delhi's Popular Luv Kush Ramleela During Dussehra 2026 In Purple Saree

Yami Gautam brought a touch of royal elegance to Dussehra 2026 celebrations at Delhi’s popular Luv Kush Ramleela, performing the symbolic Ravan Vadh at the iconic Red Fort Ground. Dressed in a rich purple saree with gold accents, the actress joined filmmaker-producer Aanand L Rai for the festivities, shooting an arrow at Ravana’s effigy to mark the triumph of good over evil.

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Here's what Yami Gautam wore

For the occasion, Yami chose a silk saree by designer Anita Dongre in a stunning shade of royal purple. The jewel-toned drape brought a rich, festive feel to her ensemble, proving that a classic saree can look elegant without relying on heavy embellishments or an elaborate silhouette.

The saree featured a contrasting border that traced its edges, adding a traditional finish and giving the vibrant purple fabric extra definition. Its fluid drape fell gracefully, allowing the colour and border detailing to take centre stage. She paired it with a matching blouse, keeping the overall look coordinated and polished.

Yami’s accessories followed the same understated approach. Gold-toned earrings framed her face, while wrist jewellery added a festive touch that complemented the saree’s golden detailing. A small bindi brought the look together, lending it a distinctly traditional finish without making the styling feel overdone.

Her beauty look stayed soft and fresh, letting the bold colour do most of the talking. She wore her long, dark hair with a gentle centre part and loose strands framing her face, while the rest was kept away to highlight her earrings. A radiant base, subtly defined eyes and a natural lip colour completed the look.