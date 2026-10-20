Deepika Padukone Wears ₹1.44 Lakh Kurta Set As Ranveer Singh, Dua And Devi Twin In New Family Photo

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back with a family picture that has everyone smiling, and naturally, the fashion details deserve a closer look too. After introducing their first daughter Dua to the world with a picture in exquisite Sabyasachi ensembles during Diwali 2025, the couple shared another special family moment on Dussehra 2026. This time, they revealed the name of their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, while giving us a glimpse of their coordinated ethnic looks.

The couple shared the photograph on Instagram with the caption, “Of Love & Abundance… 🧿 Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह (sic).” While the family portrait is all things adorable, their colour-coordinated festive wardrobe adds another reason to zoom in.

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone stuns in Masaba Gupta kurta set

Deepika exuded understated festive elegance in the Noor Ban Gaye kurta set by Masaba Gupta. The soft champagne gold ensemble featured peach tissue patchwork, jaal embroidery and intricate zardozi handwork. Full sleeves and an asymmetric hemline added definition to the design, while side slits kept the silhouette fluid.

She paired the kurta with matching bottoms detailed with embroidered tissue patchwork. Completing the set was a crushed peach tissue dupatta featuring an ornate border and an embroidered chaand motif. According to Masaba's official website, the ensemble is priced at ₹1,43,600.

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Deepika's accessories were minimal but impactful at the same time. She skipped heavy jewellery and adorned only a pair of oversized gold jhumkas finished with green tassels. Her beauty look stayed equally elegant and relatively minimal with a dewy base, softly smoky eyes and pink lips, while her hair was styled in a natural, centre-parted look.

Ranveer, Dua and Devi coordinate in ethnic looks

Ranveer Singh joined the family’s coordinated fashion moment in an ivory silk kurta set. Daughter Dua Padukone Singh, meanwhile, wore a peach kurta set crafted from tissue and silk, tying her look to her mother’s outfit through its soft colour palette.

Last but definitely not least, the newest member, Baby Devi, was wrapped in a tissue swaddle featuring a soft mul lining and embroidered heart tassels, making the tiniest member of the family part of the coordinated moment.