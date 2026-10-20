Ramayana Advance Booking: Shows Of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer To Start At 6 AM In Mumbai; Movie To Have Midnight Screenings - Deets Inside

Ramayana Advance Booking Starts |

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles, and the trailer and the songs of the movie have already created a good pre-release buzz. The makers had announced that the advance booking of the film would start on Dussehra, and the booking has started.

Ramayana first show

According to BookMyShow, in Mumbai, the first show of the film starts at 6 am at Miraj Cinemas, Goregaon. Well, clearly, the first show timing proves that there's excitement among the audience for Ramayana.

Ramayana midnight shows

Usually, midnight shows are added after a film starts getting a great response at the box office. But, for Ramayana, many theatres are already having midnight shows, which will take place at 11:59 pm.

Ramayana advance booking

Mostly, the advance booking of a film starts just a few days prior to the release, but the advance booking for Ramayana Part 1 has started 16 days before the release. So, let's wait and watch what response the film will get during pre-sales.

The expectations from Ramayana are quite high, and everyone is looking forward to seeing what response the movie will get at the box office.

Ramayana release date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to release on November 5, 2026, and reportedly, there will be paid preview shows of the film on November 4. However, the advance booking has only opened from November 5.

Meanwhile, Part 2 is slated to release on Diwali next year.

Ramayana cast

Apart from Ranbir, Sai, and Yash, Ramayana also stars Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Sonal Jha, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Kunal Kapoor, Addinath M. Kothare, and others.