Yash Urges Fans Not To Find 'Faults' In Ramayana's VFX Amid Criticism: 'Namit Malhotra Has Put His Money, Reputation At Stake…' - VIDEO

Yash Defends Ramayana VFX Amid Criticism | Photo Via X

Kannada actor Yash, who portrays Ravana in director Nitesh Tiwari’s high-budget epic Ramayana, also serves as a producer on the film alongside Namit Malhotra. He attended the film's pre-release event in Hyderabad on Monday, October 19. During his speech, Yash addressed the criticism surrounding the film’s visual effects (VFX), urging audiences to watch Ramayana with an open mind rather than focusing on perceived flaws in the visuals.

Yash Defends Ramayana VFX Amid Criticism

Yash made a special request to fans, saying, "Sometimes when someone tries to do things like this, Namit has gambled his reputation and money to put this film on a global platform. Please don't try to find small faults in the VFX, this and that. It will never happen again if we lose people like him now. It will take more years; we will go back in time. Let's see the film with an open mind. He has always taken every feedback and criticism and tried to do it better. I request you from my side, for once, if you like the film, let's come together and show the world."

Check out the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yash Praises Namit Malhotra

He praised Namit , saying that he must be “protected” for his passion, dedication, determination and relentless commitment. Yash said it is everyone’s responsibility to support Malhotra, who had been comfortably running his business in Los Angeles. He recalled that whenever they met, Malhotra consistently spoke about wanting to do something significant for the Indian film industry.

Despite achieving success and receiving Oscars, Malhotra was not satisfied, as he wanted India’s film industry to reach the same global level of recognition. Yash added that Malhotra believed elevating Indian cinema on the world stage was the achievement that would truly make him happy.

Release Date

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while Part 2 is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.