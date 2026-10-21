Ramayana Ravana Tandav X Review: 'Pure Goosebumps, Absolute Peak Performance'; Yash's Fierce Avatar Leaves Netizens Impressed—VIDEO

Yash's Ravana Tandav From Ramayana Wins Praise | Photo Via Instagram

The makers of Ramayana: Part One unveiled the Ravana Tandav sequence on Dussehra (October 20), featuring 'Rocking Star' Yash as Ravana. The one-minute-and-55-second sequence showcases Ravana's devotion to Lord Shiva, seamlessly transitioning into the Shiva Stotram. Yash’s powerful screen presence and fierce portrayal have left netizens impressed. The sequence also captures Ravana's intense persona through a series of striking montage shots.

Yash's Ravana Tandav From Ramayana Wins Praise

The Hindi version of the song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, with lyrics penned by Dr. Kumar Vishwas. The music has been composed by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, known for his work on films such as The Lion King, Gladiator and Dune, alongside A.R. Rahman. The collaboration marks Zimmer’s debut in Indian cinema.

Netizens React

Soon after the song was unveiled, netizens showered Yash with praise, expressing excitement over his portrayal of Ravana and the powerful music accompanying the sequence. One fan wrote, “Just watched the song Ravana Tandav. I'm speechless, no words! Can't wait to watch it on the big screen on November 5. Yash as Ravana is gonna kill it. Peak performance. Actor Yash domination loading.”

Another commented, “Yash as Ravana unleashing the fury of Shiv Tandava at its absolute peak,” while a third wrote, “Yash as Ravana is going to be legendary.”

Praising the sequence and its music, another fan said, “Ravana Tandav (Yash) ate and left no crumbs\! And the music is a slow eater; it will get into you slowly and will fill your soul in a few days, I can assure you that!”

A fifth fan highlighted Yash’s screen presence and the background score, writing, “Yash's performance with Shiv Tandav in BGM... Aura farming.”

Check out how netizens reacted

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Ramayana Cast

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare, Sonal Jha, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Faisal Malik, among others.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.