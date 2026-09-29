Ram Pothineni To Star In Rajinikanth’s Dharman? Raashii Khanna’s Now-Deleted BTS Photo Makes Major Casting Revelation | X/Instagram

Actress Raashii Khanna appears to have inadvertently revealed that Telugu star Ram Pothineni is part of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Dharman. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the film’s Mysuru schedule, featuring herself alongside Rajinikanth and Pothineni. She later deleted the post, but screenshots had already made their way across social media.

In the now-deleted picture, Raashii could be seen standing between Rajinikanth and Ram Pothineni, prompting fans to speculate that the Telugu star is indeed part of Dharman. One user shared the picture and wrote, “Raashii Khanna shares a glimpse from the sets of Dharman with Superstar & Ram. Ram Pothineni playing the antagonist then what could be Raashii Khanna’s role?”

Raashii Khanna shares a glimpse from the sets of Dharman with Superstar & Ram.



Ram Pothineni playing the antagonist then what could be Raashii Khanna’s role? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZU9wlAn7Zy — V (@Ste4vee) September 29, 2026

Raashii appeared to delete the picture shortly after sharing it, fuelling further speculation about Pothineni’s involvement in the film. While rumours about the actor being part of Dharman have been doing the rounds for several months, the actress’ now-deleted post has seemingly added weight to those reports.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, Raashii’s post reportedly did not go down well with the film’s makers, with sources claiming that the director and production houses were “pretty upset” over the post. However, neither Raashii nor the makers of Dharman have officially confirmed Ram Pothineni’s casting or his reported role in the film.

As of now, the makers have officially announced Rajinikanth, Raashii Khanna and Simran as part of Dharman, with Ashwath Marimuthu directing the film and Kamal Haasan producing it under Raaj Kamal Films International. The film’s title and first-look poster were unveiled in June, introducing Rajinikanth as a doctor in an intense avatar, with the tagline “Dharmame Vellum” (Justice will prevail).

The team later released a behind-the-scenes video showing how the first-look poster was created, followed by another poster focusing on Rajinikanth’s look. Director Ashwath has also shared BTS glimpses from the ongoing shoot, including updates from the second and third schedules. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while Niketh Bommi is the cinematographer. The makers are yet to officially announce Ram Pothineni’s inclusion or reveal his reported role in the film, and no release date has been announced so far.