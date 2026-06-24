Video: Rajinikanth Responds To Trolls After Vijay Remarks Row, Says 'Whenever I Speak, It Becomes A Problem'

Veteran actor Rajinikanth addressed the criticism he has faced in recent months, saying that every public statement he makes ends up creating controversy. The superstar spoke while attending the title reveal event of his upcoming film Dharman, where he was joined by Kamal Haasan and director Ashwath Marimuthu.

Opening his speech, Rajinikanth admitted that he now feels reluctant to speak publicly because his words are often scrutinised and debated. “The moment someone says they are calling me to speak, I feel hesitant. Because whenever I speak, it becomes a problem, either for you or for me,” he said.

The actor added that remaining silent is not an option either, as people then question why he is not speaking at all.

Superstar #Rajinikanth's starts off his speech with a punch on his haters..😅



"Naa pesnaale problem.. Edhadhu kelapite irupanga.. Na chumma irundha.. Ivaru enna pesave matingranga.. Vaai la enna kolukatta vechrukara.. Apdinu solli kindal panvanga.. Pesna.. Ahhh ipo pesu.. apdinu… pic.twitter.com/Au9swM4Tha — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) June 24, 2026

“If I stay quiet, they will make fun of me saying, why isn’t he speaking? Has he kept a kozhukattai (a sweet delicacy) in his mouth?” he remarked, drawing laughter from the audience.

Rajinikanth went on to reflect on the challenges of being in the public eye for decades, saying criticism is inevitable regardless of what one does. “If I speak, some will say, why did he speak now? Others will say he shouldn’t have spoken at all.”

Sharing a lesson he has learned over the years, the actor said, “After many years, I have understood one thing: people who don’t like us will not like us, no matter what we do. And thinking that people who like us will like everything we do, whatever we do, is foolish. One has to be careful.”

Did Rajinikanth Wish Vijay on His Birthday?

After the Dharman title launch event, reporters also asked Rajinikanth whether he had wished Vijay on his birthday, especially since he had not posted a public message on social media.

Responding to the question, the actor said, “No, no. We had spoken,” indicating that he had personally called Vijay to convey his wishes.

Vijay Comments Sparked Debate

Rajinikanth’s remarks come weeks after a press interaction in Chennai triggered controversy. Following Vijay’s victory in the Tamil Nadu elections, rumours surfaced suggesting that Rajinikanth was unhappy with the outcome.

To dismiss those claims, the actor held a press conference at his residence in Chennai and clarified that he had congratulated Vijay after the election results. However, some of his comments generated fresh discussion online.

At the time, Rajinikanth had said, “Rajini is not a cheap or low-standard person to speak unnecessarily about anything else. I was extremely shocked when I heard that Vijay had become the Chief Minister. As soon as the chief minister won, I congratulated him. I’m not even in politics, so why would I be jealous of Vijay? Maybe if Kamal (Haasan) becomes the CM, I might get jealous. (smiles) There is a 25-year generation gap between Vijay and me. It won’t look good if we compete.”