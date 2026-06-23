Trisha Krishnan Can't Take Her Eyes Off Thalapathy Vijay As She Celebrates His 52nd Birthday In Intimate Celebration; 'Nazar Na Lage', Netizens React |

Actor-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 22, and one of the sweetest glimpses from the occasion has now taken over social media. Actress Trisha Krishnan shared a candid picture from what appeared to be an intimate birthday celebration, leaving fans gushing over the duo's chemistry.

Taking to Instagram, Trisha posted a photo featuring Vijay cutting his birthday cakes while she looked at him with an affectionate smile. She captioned the picture, "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD. 00.00."

The celebration appeared warm and personal, with an elaborate dessert spread on the table. Vijay was seen cutting two cakes, accompanied by three generous servings of tiramisu. One of the cakes was decorated with floral embellishments and fresh roses, while the other was topped with juicy mango pieces.

However, it wasn't the cakes or desserts that stole the spotlight. Fans couldn't stop talking about the way Trisha looked at Vijay in the picture. Social media was flooded with reactions, with many commenting "Nazar na lage" and calling the moment adorable and heartwarming.

The picture has once again reignited long-standing rumours about the duo's relationship. Trisha and Vijay have frequently been linked together over the years, largely due to their close bond and public displays of support for each other. Earlier last month, Trisha was also among the notable attendees at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony after he officially assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Despite persistent speculation, neither Vijay nor Trisha has ever confirmed dating rumours. The two have consistently maintained that they are close friends. Nevertheless, moments like these continue to spark curiosity among fans, who eagerly celebrate every public interaction between the beloved stars.

This year's birthday held added significance for Vijay as it marked his first birthday celebrations since taking office as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, making the intimate and much-talked-about celebration even more special for his admirers.