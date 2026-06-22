Thalapathy Vijay Turns 52: From Kaththi, Master To Leo, Watch Best Films Of The Actor-Politician On His Birthday

Thalapathy Vijay Violates Traffic Rules In A Bid To Skip Chasing Fans, Fined ₹500 |

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular and influential actors in Indian cinema, primarily known for his work in the Tamil film industry. He was born on June 22, 1974, as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar and began acting as a child before going on to become a leading superstar with blockbuster films such as Ghilli, Thuppakki, Mersal, Master, and more.

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Known for his charismatic screen presence, action-packed roles, and strong fan following, Vijay has enjoyed a successful career spanning over three decades. The actor has now retired from the film industry and entered politics, launching his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). He became Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026. The state is set to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Monday. On his special day, let’s take a look at some of the interesting films that showcase his acting prowess.

Ghilli

Widely regarded as a classic, Ghilli combines action, romance, and comedy. Vijay's energetic performance helped make the film one of the defining movies of his career. The film revolves around a young Kabaddi player named Velu (Vijay), who saves Dhanalakshmi (Trisha) from a ruthless local gang leader named Muthupandi (Prakash Raj). It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Kaththi

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, Kaththi highlights farmers' issues and corporate exploitation. Vijay's dual-role performance received widespread praise from audiences and critics alike. The film was released in theatres on October 22, 2014. It is available to watch on ManoramaMAX, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

Thirupaachi

Thirupaachi is another Vijay film that was released in 2005. The film revolves around a village farmer named Sivagiri, who decides to stand up against gangsters to keep his sister and her family safe. It is available on YouTube.

Leo

Leo is one of the best films of Thalapathy Vijay and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film revolves around a café owner and animal rescuer named Parthiban (Vijay) in Himachal Pradesh, whose life turns upside down when he kills intruders in self-defence. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Master

In this action drama, Vijay plays an alcoholic professor who is sent to a juvenile correctional facility. The film explores themes of reform and justice while featuring an intense face-off between Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. You can watch this film on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

Mersal

Mersal is one of Thalapathy Vijay’s most celebrated films, which was directed by Atlee and released in 2017. The action thriller features Vijay in a triple role, showcasing his acting prowess. In the film, he plays Vetri, a magician fighting corruption in the healthcare sector, as well as the characters Maaran and Vetrimaaran, who are central to the film’s emotional and action-driven narrative. It is available to watch on JioHotstar, Prime Video and MX Player.