'Best Mother's Day Gift': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's 'Adorable Moment' & Heartfelt Kiss With Mom Goes Viral At Swearing-In Ceremony

'Best Mother's Day Gift': Tamil Nadu CM-To-Be Vijay's 'Adorable Moment' With Mom Goes Viral At Swearing-In Ceremony |

As C. Joseph Vijay scripted history by taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, an emotional moment featuring his mother has now gone viral on social media, leaving fans emotional on Mother’s Day.

The now-viral picture, believed to be an old resurfaced moment, shows Vijay’s mother lovingly hugging him and planting a proud kiss on his cheek while the actor-politician smiles warmly. The heartwarming image quickly captured the internet’s attention, with fans calling it one of the most wholesome moments linked to his swearing-in ceremony.

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Since the oath-taking ceremony coincided with Mother’s Day, netizens flooded social media with emotional reactions, calling Vijay becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu “the best Mother’s Day gift” for his mom. Many users praised the emotional bond between the mother-son duo and celebrated the proud family moment online.

Earlier during the grand ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Vijay’s parents were seated in the front row to witness the historic occasion. His mother had also grabbed attention for her elegant appearance in a graceful white saree adorned with delicate pink floral prints, perfectly complementing the emotional significance of the day.

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Another moment that caught fans’ attention was the presence of actress Trisha Krishnan at the high-profile event. The actress, who is often rumoured to be Vijay’s girlfriend, was seen arriving at the venue and warmly greeting Vijay’s family members. Videos circulating online showed Trisha walking straight towards Vijay’s parents and sharing affectionate hugs during the joyful celebration.

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C Joseph Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, marking the beginning of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s first-ever government in the state. With this victory, Vijay also became the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967, ending nearly six decades of political dominance by the two Dravidian giants.