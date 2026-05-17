'I'm Not A Cheap Person': Rajinikanth Denies Jealousy Towards CM Vijay, Addresses Criticism Over Meeting MK Stalin - VIDEO

Megastar Rajinikanth addressed the media on Sunday (May 17) to clear the air around criticism linked to the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and his relationship with political leaders, including former Chief Minister MK Stalin and current Chief Minister Vijay.

Speaking at a press conference held at his Poes Garden residence, the veteran actor said he decided to respond publicly because several narratives circulating on social media and in political circles were beginning to be treated as facts.

Rajinikanth clarified that his meeting with Stalin after the election results was purely based on friendship and had no political motive behind it. He explained that the two have shared a close bond for nearly four decades.

VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Veteran actor Rajinikanth says, "Vijay becoming Chief Minister after defeating two powerful alliances in Tamil Nadu has not made me jealous, but extremely happy."



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/m5Y8CJsihh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 17, 2026

“After the election results, I met Mr Stalin. That drew some criticism. Mr Stalin has been my friend for 38-40 years. Our friendship is beyond politics. In a democracy, winning and losing are common. Still, I felt a little bad that Stalin lost. So I met him as a friend. For that, some people said that Rajinikanth went there to discuss how to prevent Vijay from becoming the CM. In such a situation, I can only say that Rajinikanth is not such a cheap person. This should be made clear,” he stated.

The actor also responded to claims that he did not properly congratulate Vijay after the latter became Chief Minister. Rajinikanth said he had posted his wishes on X immediately after the election results.

“It was said that I did not congratulate Vijay at the airport. I posted my congratulations on X (formerly Twitter) as soon as he won... I am not in politics. I have already left politics. When I am not in politics, why should I be jealous of him?... What is destined for someone will happen, and what is not won't,” he said.

Dismissing rumours of rivalry, Rajinikanth praised Vijay’s political success and acknowledged the massive achievement of forming a government through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

“There is a generation gap of 25 years between me and Vijay. I have said this before. If I compare myself with Vijay, it is not good for me. If Vijay compares himself with me, it is not good for him. I have seen him since he was a child. Why should I be jealous of him becoming the CM?” he remarked.

He further added, “At the age of 52, he has achieved more than what MGR or NTR achieved. He has defeated powerful parties and the BJP on his own, coming from the film industry. I am not jealous, but I have a mix of surprise and happiness. I appreciate him. So there is no jealousy. Vijay has high expectations from people. I believe he will fulfill them. My best wishes to him.”

Following the Assembly election results, Vijay’s party TVK emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu by winning 93 seats and leading in 14 others, according to Election Commission data. The victory marked a major shift in the state’s political landscape, ending the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.

Vijay later secured support from Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML during the Assembly trust vote, officially beginning the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu.