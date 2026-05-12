VIDEO: Rajinikanth Folds Hands, Refuses To React When Asked About Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM

Veteran actor Rajinikanth chose to stay silent when asked about Vijay becoming the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The actor was spotted at Chennai airport on Tuesday (May 12), where his brief reaction to reporters grabbed attention online.

In a video shared by PTI on social media, Rajinikanth was seen arriving at the airport amid heavy media presence. As reporters questioned him about Vijay’s historic political victory and swearing-in as Chief Minister, the superstar simply smiled, folded his hands and walked ahead without making any statement.

VIDEO | Chennai: Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth smiles and leaves when asked about C Joseph Vijay becoming CM.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/t6reQ2YhjD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2026

While Rajinikanth did not comment this time, he had earlier congratulated Vijay after the election results were announced on May 4. Sharing a message for the actor-politician and his party, he wrote, “My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.”

Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), created a major political shift in Tamil Nadu by defeating both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which have dominated state politics for decades.

TVK secured 108 seats in its debut Assembly election and later gained the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 118. Vijay officially took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday (May 10) in Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath ceremony.

Following the massive victory, several celebrities from the film industry also congratulated Vijay on social media.

Vijay has now joined the list of iconic actor-politicians such as NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, who successfully transitioned from cinema to politics.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth himself had once planned to enter politics. In 2020, the actor announced that he would launch a political party and contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, he later withdrew from electoral politics citing health concerns and described the experience as “a warning from God.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie. He will next appear in Jailer 2 and another upcoming project alongside Kamal Haasan.