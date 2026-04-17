Theft On Raashii Khanna's Set: Vanity Van Staffer Caught Stealing ₹50,000 From Actress' Purse, Thrashed By Security

An unexpected incident disrupted the otherwise routine schedule on the sets of a project featuring actress Raashii Khanna, after a member of the vanity van staff was allegedly caught stealing cash.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when Rs 50,000 went missing from a handbag on set. The accused, who was part of the vanity van team, was reportedly caught in the act, leading to a tense situation behind the scenes.

“It was very shocking when the crime was discovered. He was thrashed by the security as well and thrown out of the sets. Instances like these are embarrassing for the industry,” a source informed the news portal.

While initial reports suggested that the stolen money belonged to Raashii Khanna, her team has refuted this claim. Clarifying the situation, they stated that the cash actually belonged to the actress' manager and not to Raashii herself.

Raashii has not reacted to the report of the theft yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashii continues to stay busy with her upcoming projects. She will next be seen in a film directed by Anees Bazmee, in which she will share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. She will also be seen in projects like Rowdy and Co, Talaakhon Mein Ek and Bridge, Lukkhe and Farzi 2.

The actress was last seen in the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh which hit the big screens on March 19 and clashed with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film also starred Sreeleela and Pawan Kalyan in the lead roles.