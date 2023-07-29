Sanjay Dutt Joins Ram Pothineni's Double iSmart, Looks Fierce In New Poster

Ustaad Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh’s crazy Indian project Double iSmart, a sequel to their blockbuster iSmart Shankar, went on floors a few days ago in Mumbai. The shoot of the movie began with the team canning a breathtaking action sequence. Ram underwent a stylish makeover for the movie being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects.

And now, the makers came up with a big update on Saturday. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is playing a full-length role in Double iSmart. The actor joined the shoot in the very first schedule. On Saturday, the makers introduced Sanjay Dutt’s character as Big Bull and unveiled his first look poster.

Sharing his excitement of working for the movie, Dutt tweeted, “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz 🤗 Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024😊 @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects”.

Sanjay Dutt's powerful look from Double iSmart

Sporting a funky hairdo and a beard, Dutt looks ultra stylish in the poster in a suit with earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. Looks fierce, the actor is seen smoking a cigar, though all the guns are pointed towards him.

It will be exciting for fans and movie buffs to see Ram and Sanjay Dutt together. This unusual combination has surely raised expectations for the movie.

About Double iSmart

Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli is working for this high-voltage action entertainer. Double iSmart is being made on a high budget with technically high standards. The makers will reveal the other cast and crew of the movie soon.

Double iSmart will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.

