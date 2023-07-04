 Ram Pothineni-Sreeleela-Starrer Gets A Name, Presenting Skanda-The Attacker
Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film will be a Pan-Indian release on September 15, 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Blockbuster director Boyapati Sreenu and Ustaad Ram Pothineni are gearing up to bring mass entertainment, back in style for their beloved fans. Their upcoming project ##BoyapatiRAPO has finally been named as 'Skanda - The Attacker'. For the unversed, Skanda is a title inspired by Lord Karthikeya's weapon, which is the Vel or the spear.

In the first look poster that reveals the title, the spear has been incorporated in the title logo, while Ram is also shown to be in attack mode, holding the Vel.

The glimpse also carries the hero's power-packed dialogue which says, "Meeru Digithe Oodedundadu, Nenu Digithe Migiledundadu", which translates to "Your entry will be futile, but my entry will be devastating."

Directed by Sreenu, the film will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and also co-stars Sreeleela. The music of the film will be rendered by S.S Thaman with cinematography by Santosh Detake.

Skanda is slated for nationwide release on September 15, 2023 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

