Telugu star Ram Pothineni's grandfather passes away, actor pays emotional tribute

Telugu star Ram Pothineni's grandfather passed away, the actor revealed on Tuesday. Sharing the news of his demise, Ram paid an emotional tribute to his grandfather.
Recalling his 'humble beginnings', the 'Ready' actor wrote: "From humble beginnings of a lorry driver in Vijayawada sleeping with lorry tires under your bed to providing & caring for your family, you’ve always had the heart of a King."
"You’ve shown us that richness comes not from what’s in your pocket but from what lies in your heart. Thank you for dreaming big for your children & making them what they are today. Rest In Peace, Tatagaru," Ram added.
The cause of his death is still unknown.
Fans and friends took to the comments section of the post to express condolences.
A user wrote: "I know when we lose our family members so painful bcz I lost my granny before 2 months. And I miss her so much. Please Ram stay Strong. Always with you Ram pothineni @ramsayz."
"May his soul rest in peace! Sending all the love and strength to you and your family ," commented another.
On the work front, Ram Pothineni was last see in 'Red'.
He will be next seen in director Lingusamy's upcoming bilingual film, opposite Krithi Shetty.
