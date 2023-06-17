Exclusive: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt’s Next Film Titled Royal? A Source Spills The Beans

Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt | Pics: Instagram

Back in 2022, we at The Free Press Journal had broken a story about Prabhas’ next film helmed by Maruthi. It was about the casting of his grandfather (Sanjay Dutt) and grandmother (Zarina Wahab). Now we have another big update about it. A source close to the film has spoken exclusively about the untitled ‘horror comedy’.

Our source reveals, “The shooting will pick up now probably owing to the busy schedule of Prabhas the film couldn’t carry on with its further shooting schedules. Prabhas was also busy promoting his most anticipated film Adipurush which has now been released. This Maruthi directorial film will catch momentum now.”

The source adds that as of now the untitled film actually has three options as a potential title and the makers have greenlit one of them. “There are three suggested titles Raja Deluxe, Ambassador, and Royal. The makers have zeroed on the title Royal,” the source shares.

Lastly, our source updates, “The film is complete by 50 per cent. There are three heroines in the film. It’s a small budget film of about Rs 50 crores.”

When we contact director Maruthi, he replies, “Actually, I am in a meeting, any urgency?”

We then probe him that out of the three titles suggested – Raja Deluxe, Ambassador, and Royal has the title Royal been finalised. He remains tight-lipped and all he responds with is, “I don’t want to talk about this now. I am in another meeting and shall call you later.”

Maruthi did not accept nor deny if this untitled horror comedy film is titled Royal. Hence, we will have to wait and watch!

Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt’s fans seem to be all excited to see the duo sharing the same screen space for the first time. Sanjay Dutt has become one of the most sought after names in the Indian film industry, after his strong portrayal as the villain in KGF Chapter 2. Prabhas also has Salaar, yet another highly anticipated film, starring Shruti Hassan, and Project K alongside Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in his kitty.

The big reveal!

We have heard from the grapevine that the ghost of grandfather (Sanjay Dutt) enters the body of Prabhas in the film. Our source tells, “Sanjay Dutt’s ghost will enter the body of Prabhas. And after that what happens forms the crux of the story.”