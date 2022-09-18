Ram Charan to star in Kannada filmmaker Narthan's next: 'It is neither a free make nor a remake,' source says

Pics: Instagram

Kannada filmmaker Narthan garnered fame and attention with his action thriller, Mufti, in 2017. According to reports, his next venture was to have Kannada star Yash and RRR star Ram Charan.

“However, the latest development in this project is that Yash has not given his nod,” a source told The Free Press Journal. “He was approached to play the protagonist in Narthan’s untitled next. Both Yash and Ram Charan were approached simultaneously. But Ram Charan agreed to do the film, which will be helmed by director Narthan who has been making headlines about this project.”

Sharing an update on the intriguing script, our source adds, “The story of this pan-India Ram Charan-starrer is a rugged commercial mass masala film.”

Adding further our source shares, “This film has a huge budget. Since Ram Charan has been locked for the film, it is set to go on floors soon. The makers will make an official announcement in the following week as they do not wish to incur any more delay in taking this project ahead.”

The female lead and the other cast and credits are yet to be finalised, the source adds.

On a parting note, the source confirms, “This Narthan’s directorial venture is neither a remake nor inspired from any Hollywood film. It is a raw and fresh film. The script is original. It is neither a free make nor a remake.”

