Ram Charan Makes Dosa During Makar Sankranti Celebration With Family In Bengaluru; Video Goes Viral

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are celebrating Makar Sankranti with their family members in Bengaluru. On Instagram, Upasana shared several pictures and videos to give a glimpse of their 'mega celebration'. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and Allu Sirish were also a part of the family get-together.

In one of the now-viral videos, Ram Charan and his mother Surekha are seen making dosa. The RRR actor is seen perfectly flipping the dosa on the tawa. The clip was first shared by Upasana on her Instagram story. In the caption, she called her mother-in-law a 'rockstar' and also thanked her for training her husband well.

Megastar Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Prepare EGG Dosa | Chiranjeevi Famil... https://t.co/gw5QEMPkNs via @YouTube — SAI KRISHNA (@SAIKRIS40918887) January 14, 2024

Upasana also gave a glimpse of their scrumptious breakfast spread which included, idli-chutney, dosa and filter coffee. She also shared videos of other food items like biryani, kaju curry, bhindi fry and more which they had for lunch.

In one of the images, Ram Charan's mother is seen carrying his daughter Kiln Kaara in her arms.

Ram Charan, accompanied by his wife and daughter, was seen at the Hyderabad airport, en route to Bengaluru to celebrate Sankranti on January 13. Ram Charan held his daughter in his arms, while Upasana carried their pet dog, Rhyme.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is set to feature in the upcoming film Game Changer, where he will be sharing the screen with Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. Directed by S Shankar and written by Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, the movie is touted as a political thriller.

In addition to 'Game Changer,' Ram Charan has his sights on another project titled RC 16. Directed by Bucchi Babu Sana, the same director behind 'Uppena,' the film holds much anticipation among the audience.