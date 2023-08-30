Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh & Other Celebs Wish Their Siblings

Several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to extend Raksha Bandhan wishes to their siblings. Among those were Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Divya Dutta, Rubina Dilaik and others.

Akshay, who is currently enjoying the success of OMG 2, shared a picture with his sister Alka Bhatia and penned a heartfelt note for her.

"जे तू मेरे नाल है ते ज़िंदगी विच सब चंगा ♥️ My sister, my pillar of strength since day one. Happy #RakshaBandhan," he captioned his post.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh shared a video on her official Instagram account to wish her brother Aman Preet Singh. The video features some of their most memorable moments.

"Happppy rakhi my not so little one ❤️❤️ @aman01offl," the actress captioned her post.

Manushi Chhillar also shared an adorable picture with her siblings and wrote, "The best gift our parents could’ve given me ❤️❤️My BFFs, travel buddies, cheerleaders and the biggest entertainment ❤️❤️#HappyRakshabandhan to the best siblings."

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared a throwback photo with his sisters and wrote, "My dearest Priya and Anju, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you both of the deep love and respect I hold for you. Just as you've been my pillars of strength, I promise to always stand by you, protecting and cherishing our bond. May our connection remain as pure and unbreakable as a sister's love. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan."

Here's how other celebs extended Raksha Bandhan wishes: