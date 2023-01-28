Rakhi Sawant's mother passes away, confirms actress' spouse

Mother of actress and model Rakhi Sawant passed away on Saturday. Rakhi's mother, who had been receiving therapy for the past few years, passed away today. She was battling cancer and a brain tumour. Adil Durrani, the actress's spouse, confirmed the information.

The Bigg Boss contestant had disclosed that her mother had been struggling for a while. In fact, the actress revealed her mother's brain tumour diagnosis while she was imprisoned in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Rakhi Sawant recently shared an emotional video in which she gave her fans an update on her mother's condition. She revealed that her mother has been given the diagnosis of both cancer and a brain tumour. At Taj Memorial Cancer Hospital, Rakhi's mother was receiving medical attention. The actress from Main Hoon Na sobbed as she asked the audience to pray for her mother's wellbeing. Rakhi shared the image and captioned it, “Mom is in hospital. She is not well pray for her". In the video, she is joined by her brother Rakesh and her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi said, “Hi everyone, I came out from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 last night. (Got to know) My mom is not well, she is in hospital. Please pray for her, she is not feeling her best."

At one point in time, Rakhi pans her camera at her mother who is undergoing treatment and lying unconscious on the hospital bed.

The actress also said in the video that no one had mentioned her mother's health to her throughout filming of the reality show, and that she only found out after leaving . Additionally, a tearful Rakhi said: “She is fighting a battle with cancer. We just came to know that she has brain tumor with cancer.”

