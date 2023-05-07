 Rajinikanth spotted in Mumbai city in casuals, fans hail actor for his simplicity: ‘No expensive car, no ego’ (WATCH)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

Rajnikanth, the legendary superstar, was papped at the bustling Mumbai airport today, attracting the attention of onlookers and adoring fans alike. 

On this sunny day of May 7, the actor exuded an air of ease and simplicity as he strolled towards his awaiting vehicle, guarded by a vigilant security entourage.

Clad in a laid-back ensemble, he donned a cool blue T-shirt paired with stylish grey trousers, effortlessly exuding his signature charisma.

Unfazed by the presence of the paparazzi and fervent admirers who had flocked to catch a glimpse of their beloved idol, Rajnikanth gracefully acknowledged their enthusiasm.

His infectious smile, as bright as a thousand sunbeams, illuminated the atmosphere, casting a spell of warmth upon the fortunate witnesses.

Fans react to the video

As soon as the video was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, fans swiftly took to the comments section, their admiration flowing like an unrestrained river.

They hailed the megastar for his grounded nature, with resounding affirmations of his down-to-earth persona echoing throughout the virtual landscape.

Have a look at the video shared by Viral Bhayani and the comment by Rajnikanth's fans here:

Rajnikanth's professional front

While Rajnikanth's airport rendezvous left his devotees enraptured, the seasoned actor is gearing up for an exciting venture that promises to enthrall audiences on a grand scale. 

In his forthcoming film, aptly titled ‘Jailer’, the versatile artist shall step into the shoes of jailer Muthuvel Pandian, showcasing his multifaceted talent yet again.

With the masterly penmanship and directorial finesse of Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Jailer' is slated to be a captivating action-packed extravaganza, placing Rajnikanth at the helm of this thrilling cinematic experience.

Joining forces with the superstar, a constellation of esteemed actors has been assembled to breathe life into the supporting cast. The stalwart Jackie Shroff, the captivating Ramya Krishnan, the enchanting Tamannaah, and the mesmerizing Vinayakan form an ensemble that promises a tapestry of stellar performances.

Additionally, the film will be graced by the charismatic presence of the legendary Mohanlal, who will make a memorable cameo, taking a delightful detour into the past with his character.

