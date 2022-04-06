Raima Sen, Prashant Narayanan, Anant Vidhaat, and Ankur Ratan spill the beans on their upcoming web series Mai

Raima Sen, Prashant Narayanan, Anant Vidhaat, and Ankur Ratan will soon be seen in a show titled Mai. It stars Sakshi Tanwar as the protagonist and is directed by Anshai Lal, Atul Mongia. Mai will premiere on Netflix from April 15. The Free Press Journal caught up with all four actors for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Raima, you play Neelam, who is the antagonist in the show. Is this a role of a lifetime for you?

Yes, I have not played such a role before, so when it comes to me, at least I am getting to play something different. It’s a big opportunity for me. I am happy about it.

You have been in the industry for a long time. You wish to act in the biopic of your late grandmother Suchitra Sen. Do you still stand by that?

Yes, I mean the script is ready. Let’s see when it happens. I would love to do her biopic. I would only like to do her biopic as of now.

Tell us about your character...

I am Jawahar’s (played by Prashant Narayanan) right hand. I am like the lady boss. I have a backstory. I have learned the ropes from him. Today, Neelam is in a position of power where she can take charge of situations. She is like the boss lady, always commanding.

How was the feeling of bossing all the men on screen?

I enjoyed it. I was also bossing them off the cameras.

Prashant, what nuances did Jawahar teach Neelam?

I taught her how to wink properly. She is almost like the prodigy of Jawahar. When he is not around, she is the one in command of everything that takes place. It’s a powerful role that Raima is playing after me. Ya, it’s a different character for her because I have done stuff where one is powerful and has done a lot of scenes of that kind. She is the woman in a man’s world.

Anant, tell us about your character...

I play Prashant, who belongs to Jawahar’s world. Prashant is one person who does not like Neelam to be the next big thing after Jawahar. He is like a runner boy right now. He is on the margin right now. He wants to be in charge after Jawahar and feels he can do stuff for others.

Ankur, you are playing a cop named Farooque Siddiqui. Could you elaborate on it?

Yes, I play a cop. Whether I am satisfied or not at home, you need to watch the show to find out. It will reveal in its own time whatever my role is exactly. It is not only limited just to the fact of extramarital relationships or looking for comfort in another relationship. But it’s about the comfort and the layers that humans usually have emotionally. Where one stands in life, whether he is a gangster or a cop, it’s just the needs that lead you to scout for things around. And eventually, you end up somewhere, and your needs get fulfilled.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 06:45 AM IST