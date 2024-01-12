Raid 2 Update: Riteish Deshmukh To Play Negative Role In Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor-Starrer

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to play the antagonist in Ajay Devgn and and Vaani Kapoor's recently announced film, Raid 2. Known for his outstanding portrayals of negative roles in films like Ek Villain and Marjaavaan, Riteish is set to engage in a cinematic showdown with Ajay, marking their inaugural on-screen encounter after collaborating in comedy productions.

On Friday, Ajay took to his official Instagram account to share a picture with Riteish as he welcomed him. He wrote, "Brothers by bond, rivals by choice," along with the photo.

The makers commenced the film's shoot in Mumbai on January 6 and it scheduled for extensive filming in locations spanning Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. It is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment.

On Saturday, actor Ravi Teja gave the mahurat clap for the Ajay Devgn-starrer. Taking to Instagram, Ajay dropped a picture from the mahurat shot.

"New Case, New Beginning! #Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya @raviteja_2628, for gracing the mahurat shot," he captioned the post.

Raid was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the film.

Meanwhile, Raid 2 will release theatrically on November 15. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.