Rahul Vaidya Calls Singing Reality Shows 'Scripted', Says Makers Ask Contestants To Share Sob Stories: 'Pehle Aisa Nahi Hota Tha' (VIDEO)

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was one of the contestants in the first season of Indian Idol in 2004, has slammed singing reality shows now and called them 'scripted'. During one of his latest interviews, Rahul made some shocking revelations about reality shows. He stated that the makers often ask the contestants to make up sad stories for TRP.

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Rahul said reality shows were not scripted when he participated in Indian Idol, 20 years back.

Opening up specifically about singing reality shows, he said, "Reality shows ab scripted TV shows bann gaye hai. Har reality show ka ek pattern hai... ek love angle hoga, kisi ki mummy kisi ke ghar pe kaam karti hogi, kisi ke papa auto chalate hoge (Reality shows have now turned into scripted TV shows. Every reality show follows a set pattern… there will be a love angle, someone's mother will be shown working at someone's house, someone's father will be an auto-rickshaw driver)."

The singer added, "Agar ye nahi bhi hota hai toh aapko bola jaata hai ki aise bolo. Pehle aisa nahi hota tha. Pehle agar mujhe pata hota ki agar 'main gareeb hoon' aisa bolne se vote milenge, toh hum toh fir bata dete (apni sad story). But back then, it was real. I can't say that about today's singing reality shows (Even if that’s not true, you're told to say it that way. It wasn't like this before. Earlier, if I had known that saying 'I'm poor' would get me votes, then I too would have shared my sob story. But back then, it was real. I can't say the same about today's singing reality shows."

Rahul began his journey with Indian Idol Season 1, where he secured the position of second runner-up. Over the years, he went on to participate in Bigg Boss 14, emerging as the first runner-up. He also showcased his daring side on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where he made it to the finals.

On the work front, he is currently seen in Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment.