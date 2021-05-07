Rahul Dev: During these trying times I must confess that I have been busy shooting

With the release of Raat Baaki Hai, Rahul Dev has become the new favourite on OTT. Rahul, who has been in world of glitz ‘n’ glamour for more than a decade, he has seen his share of ups and downs. But now he is in a very happy space professionally as well personally. In a no-holds-barred interview, Rahul Dev talks about life during the Covid times, and more.

You always said you aren’t Bigg Boss material, but you did participate in this reality show, why?

I had lost my wife when this show offer came to me and I feltwhich better platform could I get to make an announcement about myself to one and all that I am back than here. After I did Bigg Boss, I was given an opportunity by Endemol again — it was a Para Military series, which proved to be one of the best series for me and everyone else.