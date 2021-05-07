Rahul Dev: During these trying times I must confess that I have been busy shooting

With the release of Raat Baaki Hai, Rahul Dev has become the new favourite on OTT. Rahul, who has been in world of glitz ‘n’ glamour for more than a decade, he has seen his share of ups and downs. But now he is in a very happy space professionally as well personally. In a no-holds-barred interview, Rahul Dev talks about life during the Covid times, and more.
You always said you aren’t Bigg Boss material, but you did participate in this reality show, why?
I had lost my wife when this show offer came to me and I feltwhich better platform could I get to make an announcement about myself to one and all that I am back than here. After I did Bigg Boss, I was given an opportunity by Endemol again — it was a Para Military series, which proved to be one of the best series for me and everyone else.
2020 and now 2021, haven’t been great for many actors. How has it been for you?
During these trying times I must confess that I have been busy shooting, so much so that while shooting I could not use a mask as I had to deliver my dialogues. But I have been taking all precautions to stay safe. Soon I will start Anamika with director Vikram Bhatt. I also have a few more projects, which I will not be able to reveal as they haven't been announced yet. Raat Baaki Hai has got a very good reception so all’s good!
What do you enjoy more: Being the lead or the villain?
I enjoy performing in different stories and donning different roles with different directors. Each film maker has a different process of canning films, so I love to work on different roles. In fact, last year I received an award for a comedy too.
You are from Delhi, how is the scene there in terms of pandemic control?
I have come to Mumbai from Delhi. I couldn’t visit mom as it’s not safe. The last few days, there has been a surge in Covid cases. All of a sudden, the treatment in Delhi has become difficult. I think in Delhi, people have a wrong notion that with just a phone call from a celebrity, they can avail a bed and oxygen for anyone; it’s not so though — I tried to get beds and oxygen for two different patients — from 7 am in the morning and I only got one at 8 pm. But by then that person had already got it in Faridabad, UP I can't express how tough it is. Covid is taking lives every day. One of our actor-friends, a young guy from Canada, died. So many are dying with complicated symptoms.
Any message for fans during these Covid times?
Yes, please don’t lose heart. I feel during these trying times, we need to be positive and brave… kyunki aap achcha sochoge toh the universe will bring that to you.
