I feel there is somewhere a keeda for direction: 'Made in Heaven' actor Arjun Mathur

You have worked as an assistant director. Any plans of taking the reins of direction?

I started my career as an assistant director (AD), however, acting was always a passion. I feel there is somewhere a keeda for direction... but I am not a writer, so even if I have to direct some day I have to come across the right material. I really feel inspired by the right people to collaborate with. The director's job is to find the right people. I think if I find the right material and right people to collaborate with then I will direct some day.

You have worked as an AD with Zoya Akhtar, YRF productions, and others... you can always seek their help to direct films independently?

Yes, I have worked with all of them, but of course, it's not in my hands to try them — in fact, it’s in their hands to try me. (Laughs)

How was your experience of working as an AD on Bunty Aur Babli?

When we made this film, it was like working and having fun with a bunch of friends… and we had a lot of fun. It is a fun film; and a great experience. I was doing the continuity, which is a very tough job. People do talk about its remake, but I don't agree with the remake formula. It’s just another formula picked up, and people are using this formula until we get tired of it. There is so much to do than just remake films.