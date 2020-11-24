'Made in Heaven' actor Arjun Mathur shares emotional speech he 'didn’t get a chance to make' at 48th International Emmy Awards

After Netflix's India Original series 'Delhi Crime' bagged the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards, 'Made in Heaven' actor Arjun Mathur shared his winning speech that he 'didn’t get a chance to make'. Mathur was nominated in the best actor category at the International Emmy Awards for Amazon Prime Video's drama web-series 'Made in Heaven'.

"So there was this speech that I didn’t get a chance to make. I did say I’ll share it here, regardless. Bear with the handwriting. Peace and Love," he wrote, sharing a picture of the note.

It reads: "An International recognition for an Indian is an opportunity, not to celebrate the self, but to acknowledge the millions of marginalised, downtrodden and victimised Indians who are locked in a daily battle for dignity, livelihood and survival.