'Made in Heaven' actor Arjun Mathur shares emotional speech he 'didn’t get a chance to make' at 48th International Emmy Awards

After Netflix's India Original series 'Delhi Crime' bagged the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards, 'Made in Heaven' actor Arjun Mathur shared his winning speech that he 'didn’t get a chance to make'. Mathur was nominated in the best actor category at the International Emmy Awards for Amazon Prime Video's drama web-series 'Made in Heaven'.
"So there was this speech that I didn’t get a chance to make. I did say I’ll share it here, regardless. Bear with the handwriting. Peace and Love," he wrote, sharing a picture of the note.
It reads: "An International recognition for an Indian is an opportunity, not to celebrate the self, but to acknowledge the millions of marginalised, downtrodden and victimised Indians who are locked in a daily battle for dignity, livelihood and survival.
As a child of privilege myself, I pledge this
award nomination to all those who risk themselves to protect the affirming, all-embracing spirit of India, and to all the brave individuals across the world, who fight to resist the malicious forces of oppression, bigotry and injustice, every single day."
Reacting to the emotional speech, a user wrote, "Don't discard it. You will eventually be winning..."
"Its not about the award.... I am sure all Indians are proud of you. I wish you all the best for future endeavours," commented another.
'Delhi Crime', Amazon Prime Video's 'Four More Shots Please! and actor Arjun Mathur of 'Made in Heaven' had secured nominations for India as part of 2020 International Emmy Awards, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. While Netflix web series 'Delhi Crime' won the 'Best Drama Series' award at the 48th International Emmys, the awards went to actor Billy Barratt for 'Responsible Child' and and Ninguem Ta Olhando ('Nobody's Looking') respectively.
Mathur, who has was praised for his portrayal of Karan Mehra alongside Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna, has also featured in popular shows 'Pataal Lok' and 'Scam 1992'.
The actor started working in the industry in 2007 and has acted in movies such as 'Luck By Chance', 'Barah Aana' and 'My Name is Khan'.