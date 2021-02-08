Actor Rahul Dev says marriage not a not a priority for him and Mugdha Godse

Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse have been in a relationship for seven years now. Certainly, conjectures surrounding their marriage are inevitable. However, Rahul is clear that marriage is “not” on his mind right now. In an exclusive chat with the Cinema Journal, Rahul, who will be seen in ALT Balaji’s medical drama, LSD — Love, Scandal & Doctors, says, “I’m hitched and booked. And I’m so blessed that we (Mugdha and I) share the same mindset.”
Sharing his take on marriage, and why he feels it is futile, the Mubarakan actor adds, “I’ve been on the other side of it (marriage) and when I look at it, it’s just a collaboration of two families. And there’s a lot of pressure on them. They are more worried about how the celebrations will take place, the food, and other things. Then there are a whole lot of people, who are not really your friends, some distant relatives who you haven’t even met, and then there are people passing judgments on how you look or on the age factor, in our case. So, it’s all tamasha. I’ve seen so many marriages where people go bankrupt. The girl’s family spends so much money on it. And then the couple splits within a year. So, it’s time to change.”
Rahul and Mugdha met in 2013, at a friend’s wedding and interestingly happened to “share the same master,” guru Tarneivji. “I feel blessed to have her (Mugdha) in my life,” Rahul asserts, “I feel there’s no need of it (marriage), since we have been staying together for seven years now. I don’t feel the need of an official announcement or celebration and neither does she. It’s a consensual decision.”
Dev was married to his first wife, Rina, for 11 years before he lost her to cancer in 2009. They also have a son, Sidharth.
On the work front, the actor will be seen playing a doctor in the series, LSD — Love, Scandal & Doctors, which revolves around a murder. Dev, who was once stereotyped as the atypical, shredded villain in movies, feels OTT is giving him more opportunities to show his versatility. After being part of several potboiler commercial cinema, Dev wishes to explore the one with real storytelling, which “was once labelled as art cinema”. “The kind of cinema I did, wouldn’t work today. Things have changed,” he mentions and adds, “The kind of stories guys like Anurag Kashyap, Abhinav Sinha, Hansal Mehta are telling are more in a real way. They are natural storytellers. To land opportunities with them will be the next thing I’d be looking forward to. They talk a bit about real things. And that’s the kind of cinema I would like to explore.”
Apart from the big screen and the web space, Rahul had participated in the 10th season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. Speaking about the show he says the show came to him during a time when he was facing financial crunch owing to loss in his fitness business. “I picked it up thinking it’ll be a platform and people will get to know I’m alive,” Rahul says.
Although Rahul couldn’t last longer in the show, he doesn’t regret participating in it. “Instead, I’m grateful that I did Bigg Boss. Since I got a lot of work opportunities after the show,” Rahul adds.