Actor Rahul Dev says marriage not a not a priority for him and Mugdha Godse

Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse have been in a relationship for seven years now. Certainly, conjectures surrounding their marriage are inevitable. However, Rahul is clear that marriage is “not” on his mind right now. In an exclusive chat with the Cinema Journal, Rahul, who will be seen in ALT Balaji’s medical drama, LSD — Love, Scandal & Doctors, says, “I’m hitched and booked. And I’m so blessed that we (Mugdha and I) share the same mindset.”

Sharing his take on marriage, and why he feels it is futile, the Mubarakan actor adds, “I’ve been on the other side of it (marriage) and when I look at it, it’s just a collaboration of two families. And there’s a lot of pressure on them. They are more worried about how the celebrations will take place, the food, and other things. Then there are a whole lot of people, who are not really your friends, some distant relatives who you haven’t even met, and then there are people passing judgments on how you look or on the age factor, in our case. So, it’s all tamasha. I’ve seen so many marriages where people go bankrupt. The girl’s family spends so much money on it. And then the couple splits within a year. So, it’s time to change.”