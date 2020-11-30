‘Big screen has a charm of its own,’ says Rahul Dev

Over the course of the past seven months, several big budget Bollywood movies took the OTT space by storm with digital releases, owing to the closure of theatres due to the coronavirus lockdown. Shakuntala Devi, Sadak 2, Chhalaang, Ludo, are just a few examples of the trend. And, now, Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev starrer Torbaaz is set for an OTT release.

While many in the industry have embraced this new normal, Rahul Dev says the big screen has a charm of its own. “The promos, which released recently, if watch them on big screen you will like them more. Pleasure of watching a film in theatres is purely from an objective point-of-view. During an emotional scene if a character breaks down, you will feel those emotions strongly, and looking at your reaction, the one sitting close to you might also get affected. Watching a movie in a group is a different feeling altogether. It’s more focused,” Rahul says.

For Rahul, the year 2020 has been a busy year. Apart from Torbaaz, Rahul has a slew of OTT releases lined up. The actor stars in Poison 2 with Aftab Shivdasani, Raat Baaki Hai, and Moghuls. The actor, who is still nursing a shoulder injury which he sustained during the filmming of Poison 2, says after being indoors for so long, he enjoyed shooting at an outdoor location for Raat Baaki Hai. “Raat Baaki Hai is set in Rajasthan and I enjoyed shooting at the stunning locales of the city. We shot in Ranthambore next to animals; the pollution level is zero there.”

Directed by Avinash Das, Raat Baaki Hai is based on Atul Satya popular play Baalygunje, and will be releasing on Zee5 soon.

While the year has been full of hardships for many, Rahul says, “It’s strange and bizarre that I'm saying this. It’s been a very gracious year for me and I feel extremely grateful that I had work.”