Rahel Makan Kora OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform

Rahel Makan Kora stars Anson Paul in the lead role. The film is directed by Ubaini. The 2023 Malayalam film is all set to be released on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Rahel Makan Kora

The film will release on March 27, 2024, on Saina Play, a streaming platform for Malayalam Entertainment. The digital platform shared information about the upcoming film on the social media platform. In the caption, they wrote, “Rahel Makan Kora’ Streaming from 27 March on Saina Play.

Plot

The story of the film revolves around Gothami, a hard-working girl who works as a KSRTC bus helper. One day, her life takes a tragic turn when she learns that her job has been taken by PSC-nominated conductor Kora Mathew, leaving her unemployed. Despite this setback, Gothami perseveres and begins searching for another job. Eventually, she secures a job in a textile business and becomes the sole breadwinner for her family and two younger sisters. Meanwhile, Kora tries his best to help Gothami secure a position in the post's rank list. Eventually, they fall in love, but struggle to convince their families to accept their relationship.

Cast and production

The film cast includes Anson Paul as Kora Mathew and Merin Philip as Gothami. Apart from that, the film also features Althaf Salim, Vijayakumar and Manu S Pillai in pivotal roles. The cinematography is done by Shiji Jayadevan and Abu Thahir handeled the editing part.