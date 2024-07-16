 Raayan Trailer Review: Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram In Thirst For Revenge
The films marks Dhanush’s second directorial after the 2017 film Pa Paandi and his 50th film as an actor

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
Dhanush | Instagram

The makers of Raayan have released the much-awaited trailer of the film Raayan. It marks Dhanush’s second directorial after the 2017 film Pa Paandi and his 50th film as an actor.

The trailer revolves around the story of a man who is in search of killers to take revenge for the death of his family. It showcases Dhanush's entry dipped in blood and other stars such as Kalidas and Sundeep in action. While, Suryah is displayed in the darkness, and Prakash follows all the leads. The three Dhanush, Kalidas and Sundeep steal the show with their action and are in thirst for revenge. It ends with a soothing tone of the music.

The film stars him, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles, apart from Prakash Raj and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles. Rayaan is written and directed by Dhanush, and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. Its music is composed by A.R. Rahman.

The cinematography for the film was handled by Om Prakash, and the editing was done by Prasanna GK. Raayan. The film will be will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and has been pushed from mid-June to July 26.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Captain Miller, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. He will be next in the multi-lingual film Kubera. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. It is directed by Sekhar Kammula.

The makers have dropped the first look of Dhanush and Rashmika’s first look from the film. It will also be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

