Raatan Lambiyan Singer Asees Kaur To Marry Music Composer Goldie Sohel On June 17

Popular Bollywood singer Asees Kaur, who is best known for her songs like Raatan Lambiyan and Bolna, is all set to tie the knot with songwriter and music composer Goldie Sohel on June 17 in Mumbai.

The pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started and the wedding is expected to be an intimate affair with a selective guest list comprising the couple's close family and friends from Guwahati and Panipat.

Asees-Goldie's wedding details

The sangeet and ring ceremonies will take place on June 16 at a suburban hotel. The celebrations will culminate with Anand Karaj and lunch on June 17 at a gurdwara in the city.

In an interview with ETimes, the 34-year-old singer said that she always wanted her marriage to be a 'private affair' because she is looking forward to celebrating the day with people who really matter to her

"I’m looking at dancing like crazy at my wedding. Marriage is a once in a lifetime occasion and I want to make it the most memorable one," she said.

Asees and Goldie's first visit as a married couple will be to Amritsar to seek blessings and pay their respects at the Golden Temple. Their honeymoon is planned post Asees's debut show in London which is happening in the first week of July.

Asees had announced her engagement to Goldie through Instagram in January this year.