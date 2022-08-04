Raaj Shaandilyaa to make his OTT debut as writer-producer with Abhishek Banerjee's 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'

After the success of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa is all set to present a comedy series ‘The Great Wedding of Munnes’. The show stars Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh in the lead roles.

Talking about it, Raaj says, "The series offers a fresh storyline and I’m really looking forward to the release of ‘The Great Wedding of Munnes’. It’s a fun web series and the audience will definitely enjoy it. This will be my first outing on OTT platform as a writer and producer so I’m excited."

Produced by Jio Studio and Thinkink Picturez Ltd, the series is directed by Sunil Subramani.

The story revolves around a middle-class man who is desperate to marry the princess of his dreams and funny situations arise in this sequence. It is shot in six different cities to give the audience different different flavours of India - Agra, Mathura, Jhansi, Rohtak, Jaipur and Hyderabad.

Starring Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh, ‘The Great Wedding of Munnes’ will premiere on Voot Select on August 4.