R. Madhavan Nominated As New President Of Film And Television Institute Of India (FTII)

R. Madhavan is currently on cloud nine as his film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, bagged the Best Feature Film Award at the 69th National Awards recently. Now, the actor has reached a new milestone as he has been nominated as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Chairman of the Governing Council.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Madhavan on his social media and said, "Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council.I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you (sic)"

The actor responded and said, "Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations."

On the work front, Madhavan recently came on board the biopic of inventor Gopalswamy Doraisamy Naidu, who is referred to as the Edison of India. The film will have Punnagai Poo Gheetha as the female lead. The 3 Idiots actor will also be starring in Thiruchitrambalam Mithran R Jawahar’s next directorial, which is yet untitled.

Madhavan also has a film titled Ameriki Pandit. Mollywood actor Manju Warrier is set to act in her first Bollywood film, which will be directed by debutant Kapil Garg.

