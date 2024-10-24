R Madhavan Gives Hilarious Response As Pap Says 'Aapki Films Dekh Kar Bade Hue Hai' (VIDEO)

R Madhavan |

Actor R Madhavan was spotted in the city on Thursday and he was seen engaging in a hilarious banter with the paparazzi. The paps addressed him as 'Maddy', the name of his character from the iconic film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and the actor was seen pulling their legs.

In a viral video, a pap can be heard telling him, "Aapki films dekh kar bade hue hai." The actor, who seemed to be in a jolly mood, responded, "Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar? Mujhe laga maa baap ne bada kiya hai!" His response left the mediapersons in splits.

Madhavan created magic with his romantic film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. He played the role of Madhav Shastri aka Maddy in the movie. His chemistry with Dia Mirza, who played Reena Malhotra, is still loved by fans.

The makers have also treated fans with the re-release of the film this year from August 30 to September 5. On September 4, Madhavan also shared a throwback video of his iconic track Zara Zara from the film. Sharing the video, he wrote, "An all-time classic that brings back so many memories."

RHTDM released in 2001. The romantic drama, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was a remake of his own Tamil film Minnale released in the same year. The film marked the Bollywood debut of R Madhavan and Dia Mirza. It also starred Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.

On the work front, R. Madhavan will be next in Amriki Pandit, Adhirshtasaali, Test, De De Pyaar De 2, Shankara, and Dhurandhar. He was last seen in the supernatural horror thriller film Shaitaan with Ajay Devgn and Jyothika in the lead roles.