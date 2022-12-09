Qala actress Triptii Dimri reveals, 'After Laila Majnu's release, there was no work for a long time'

Triptii Dimri | Pic: Instagram/tripti_dimri

Triptii Dimri is currently seen in Anvitaa Dutt’s psychological drama Qala. The film captures the life of a playback singer in the 1930s and the way her tragic past and childhood catches up with her causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. It also stars Babil Khan (in his acting debut). The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Qala is your second association with Anvitaa Dutt after Bulbbul. Is she your comfort zone?

It’s amazing to work with her, this is my second film with her. I feel so liberated as an actor in terms of creative liberty. She comes with the script and then lets you be. She tells me to make that character mine and play it according to what it is. Even in her workshops, she never makes us do scenes, rather asks us to discuss the scenes and our opinions. When I went on the sets, I knew Qala as a person so well.

Why are you choosy when it comes to scripts?

I do believe in the gut feeling. If I like the script, I will do it. I feel as an actor, honesty is important. I can’t do any project just for the sake of it. I can easily have three films every year but it will be more like wasting time. I don’t want to cheat myself and if I am doing it for a long time, I will lose trust in my craft.

So, aren’t you hungry for popularity?

Earlier, it used to bother me. When I joined the industry, I wanted to be popular and famous but I had no knowledge back then. My debut co-actor Avinash Tiwary recommended an acting workshop that changed a lot of things for me and I fell in love with the craft. I realised there is more to acting than just standing in front of the camera.

Did the failure of Laila Majnu affect you?

Back then, having a film release in the theatres was a big thing for me. It remained for a week and I watched it every single day. It was such a beautiful film, I didn’t understand why it didn’t work for people. After the release, when there was no work for a long time, that hit me more. It was slightly difficult to crack what to do next. And since I did Laila Majnu, I couldn’t have picked anything.

You have made your name when we term actors in the current lot. Does it come with responsibility and more nervousness?

I feel responsible but if I feel more nervous or take pressure, then I will lose interest in my craft. The only intention is to be honest in whatever I do. My inner happiness is the most important thing.

Do you feel the actors are doing classifications in terms of doing projects for big screen and OTT?

I feel both the things are important at their own place. They both are going to co-exist. When I said yes to Bulbbul after my theatrical debut Laila Majnu, a lot of people told me that I made a wrong decision. But, yes, they both have different audiences. People go to theatres for entertainment and not to get depressed.