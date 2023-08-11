Punjabi Singer Singga Booked For Spreading Obscenity & Glorifying Gun Culture: Reports

An FIR has been registered against Punjabi singer-rapper and songwriter Manpreet Singh, known by his stage name Singga, for his 2022 song Still Alive. According to several media reports, the singer is accused of spreading obscenity and 'glorifying' gun culture through the track.

Reportedly, Kapurthala Police named five people, including the singer, under Section 294 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint from the chief of Bhimrao Yuva Force.

The complainant has stated that the singer "incited the youth of Punjab to take the wrong path by promoting weapons in his songs."

It has also been alleged that his song is full of 'indecency and obscenity' and 'objectionable' words. However, the singer has not yet reacted to the controversy yet.

The singer is quite popular and has a fan following of over 4.2 million on Instagram. He often shares pictures and videos of his shows to keep his fans and followers entertained.

Singga is also known for his other Punjabi songs like Teri Load Ve, Badnam, Brotherhood, Sheh, Shadow and Jatt Di Clip 2. He has also acted in films like Blackia, Jora : The Second Chapter, Kade Haan Kade Naa, Mining : Reyte te Kabza, Sayonee and others.

