Punjabi Singer Garry Sandhu Shows Middle Finger To Man Calling Him 'Jaali', Gets Into Heated Scuffle In Australia (VIDEO)

Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu, known for his iconic tracks like Illegal Weapon and Yeh Baby, among others, was recently attacked by a fan during his performance in Sydney, Australia.
It all started when a person called Garry a 'jalli,' prompting the singer to respond by showing him a middle finger. The individual then came on stage to confront Garry, leading to a verbal altercation between the two, which left fans and attendees shocked.
Check out the video:
The security quickly intervened and handed him over to the police. Several users on social media claimed that the person might have been a genuine fan attempting to hug the singer, though these claims remain unverified.
Garry Sandhu is yet to react or issue a statement regarding the incident.