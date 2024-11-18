 Punjabi Singer Garry Sandhu Shows Middle Finger To Man Calling Him 'Jaali', Gets Into Heated Scuffle In Australia (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPunjabi Singer Garry Sandhu Shows Middle Finger To Man Calling Him 'Jaali', Gets Into Heated Scuffle In Australia (VIDEO)

Punjabi Singer Garry Sandhu Shows Middle Finger To Man Calling Him 'Jaali', Gets Into Heated Scuffle In Australia (VIDEO)

Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu was recently attacked by an unknown individual during his performance in Sydney, Australia. The incident began when a person called Garry a 'jalli,' prompting the singer to respond by showing him a middle finger. Later, the individual approached the stage to confront Garry, leading to a verbal altercation between the two.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu, known for his iconic tracks like Illegal Weapon and Yeh Baby, among others, was recently attacked by a fan during his performance in Sydney, Australia.

It all started when a person called Garry a 'jalli,' prompting the singer to respond by showing him a middle finger. The individual then came on stage to confront Garry, leading to a verbal altercation between the two, which left fans and attendees shocked.

Check out the video:

The security quickly intervened and handed him over to the police. Several users on social media claimed that the person might have been a genuine fan attempting to hug the singer, though these claims remain unverified.

FPJ Shorts
From Maharaja Palaces To Ikat Designs: Understanding The Influence Of Indian Art On Modern Interior Space
From Maharaja Palaces To Ikat Designs: Understanding The Influence Of Indian Art On Modern Interior Space
BGT 2024-25: 'Ashwin An Incredibly Smart Bowler Who Learns And Adapts Very Quickly': Nathan Lyon Lauds Ravichandran Ashwin, Calls Him Intelligent Bowler
BGT 2024-25: 'Ashwin An Incredibly Smart Bowler Who Learns And Adapts Very Quickly': Nathan Lyon Lauds Ravichandran Ashwin, Calls Him Intelligent Bowler
'Disha Patani Was There To Look Pretty': Kanguva Producer's Wife Neha Deletes Controversial Post On Actress After Backlash
'Disha Patani Was There To Look Pretty': Kanguva Producer's Wife Neha Deletes Controversial Post On Actress After Backlash
ACME Solar Shares Surge Nearly 10% To Hit Upper Circuit After Subsidiary Secures Loan From REC For Renewable Energy Projects
ACME Solar Shares Surge Nearly 10% To Hit Upper Circuit After Subsidiary Secures Loan From REC For Renewable Energy Projects

Garry Sandhu is yet to react or issue a statement regarding the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Disha Patani Was There To Look Pretty': Kanguva Producer's Wife Neha Deletes Controversial Post On...

'Disha Patani Was There To Look Pretty': Kanguva Producer's Wife Neha Deletes Controversial Post On...

'Na Main Dekhungi, Na Sunna Hai..': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit Reveals Why Wife...

'Na Main Dekhungi, Na Sunna Hai..': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit Reveals Why Wife...

Punjabi Singer Garry Sandhu Shows Middle Finger To Man Calling Him 'Jaali', Gets Into Heated Scuffle...

Punjabi Singer Garry Sandhu Shows Middle Finger To Man Calling Him 'Jaali', Gets Into Heated Scuffle...

Kashmera Shah Meets With 'Freak Accident' In USA, Shares Photos Of Blood-Soaked Tissues: 'Worse Was...

Kashmera Shah Meets With 'Freak Accident' In USA, Shares Photos Of Blood-Soaked Tissues: 'Worse Was...

'Such A Vamp': Aamir Khan Calls Singham Again's Clash With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 'Galti', Video Of Chat...

'Such A Vamp': Aamir Khan Calls Singham Again's Clash With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 'Galti', Video Of Chat...