Project Hail Mary Review: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz Shine In A Tale Of Hope, Humour And A Man Adrift Among The Stars |

Title: Project Hail Mary

Directors: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub, Priya Kansara

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 4 Stars

Project Hail Mary arrives like a polite rebuttal to the current glut of grim, end-of-the-world spectacles. Instead of despair, it offers curiosity; instead of chaos, collaboration. The premise is deliciously absurd yet grounded enough to feel plausible: a lone, amnesiac astronaut must piece together both his identity and a cosmic crisis that threatens Earth.

What distinguishes the film is its narrative dexterity. Exposition, often the bane of science fiction, is woven seamlessly into character discovery. The film trusts the audience to keep up, yet never abandons them in the vacuum of jargon. There is a lightness of touch here, an almost mischievous willingness to find humour in isolation and dread.

Yet, for all its ingenuity, the film is not without indulgence. It overstays its welcome by a noticeable margin, circling its emotional beats when a sharper edit would have delivered greater impact. At times, its optimism feels slightly engineered, as though determined to charm even when restraint might have served better. Still, these are forgivable excesses in a film so eager to engage both mind and heart.

Actors’ Performance

At the centre stands Ryan Gosling, delivering a performance that is equal parts vulnerability and wit. He carries long stretches of solitude with remarkable ease, turning silence into a narrative device. His portrayal of a reluctant hero feels refreshingly human, marked by hesitation, humour, and quiet resilience.

Equally compelling is the vocal performance by James Ortiz as Rocky, a character that could have easily slipped into novelty. Instead, Rocky becomes the film’s emotional anchor. The chemistry between man and extraterrestrial is unexpectedly tender, occasionally playful, and often profound. It is a testament to the writing and performances that such an unusual bond feels entirely authentic.

Music and Aesthetics

Daniel Pemberton crafts a score that does much of the emotional heavy lifting. It oscillates between the intimate and the expansive, mirroring the film’s dual concerns of personal isolation and cosmic scale.

Visually, the film is assured without being ostentatious. Space is rendered not as a spectacle alone but as a lived-in environment. The design choices favour clarity over clutter, allowing the audience to inhabit the protagonist’s journey rather than merely observe it.

FPJ Verdict

Project Hail Mary is not flawless, but it is invigorating. It reminds us that science fiction need not be weighed down by nihilism to be meaningful. By marrying intellect with emotion and spectacle with sincerity, it offers a cinematic experience that lingers.

A slightly leaner cut might have elevated it from admirable to exceptional. Even so, it stands as a rare mainstream film that dares to be earnest without being naïve, and entertaining without being simplistic. In an age of calculated blockbusters, this one feels, quite remarkably, alive.