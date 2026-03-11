Sankalp Review: Nana Patekar & Sanjay Kapoor's Tale Of Strategy, Revenge & Mentor's Lasting Influence

Sankalp Review |

Director: Prakash Jha

Cast: Nana Patekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Neeraj Kabi, Kubbra Sait, Meghna Malik, Kranti Praksh Jha, Saurabh Goyal

Where: Amazon MX Player

Rating: ***

A festive gathering suddenly interrupted by the arrival of an ambulance carrying two bodies sets the narrative of Sankalp in motion. The opening scene serves as a puzzle, and the ten-episode series spends the rest of its time revealing how events spiralled toward that unsettling moment. What follows is a carefully layered political drama that travels back six months, gradually unravelling a rivalry that began decades earlier.

At the heart of the story are three former companions whose paths have diverged sharply over time. Kanhaiyalal, known as Ma’at Saheb, now lives in Bihar as a revered educator and strategist. His adversaries occupy powerful positions in Delhi’s political establishment. Their shared past, fractured by betrayal and ambition, fuels a quiet but relentless contest for influence.

The narrative moves between past and present with reasonable finesse. Flashbacks illuminate the origins of bitterness between the three men, while the present-day storyline charts Ma’at Saheb’s elaborate plan for retribution. His method is subtle rather than violent. He mentors a group of bright students, nurtures them through a disciplined educational environment, and later positions them within the country’s bureaucratic machinery. Through them, he hopes to outmanoeuvre his opponents in a long political game.

The first few episodes are gripping, drawing viewers into a world where strategy matters as much as ideology. By the middle of the series, however, the storytelling begins to falter slightly. Some important developments occur too abruptly, leaving viewers to fill in narrative gaps that deserve clearer explanation. These inconsistencies occasionally dilute the otherwise steady momentum.

Even with these hiccups, Sankalp remains engaging because of its central premise. It treats power not as spectacle but as something patiently cultivated through influence, loyalty and intellectual discipline.

Actors’ Performance

The cast delivers consistently strong performances. Nana Patekar anchors the series with authority as Ma’at Saheb, portraying him as a calm yet formidable strategist. Neeraj Kabi lends quiet intensity to Waqar, making him a convincing political operator.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub stands out as Aditya Verma, a devoted disciple caught between loyalty and personal loss. Kubbra Sait and Saurabh Goyal add depth to the ensemble, while Sanjay Kapoor plays the politically powerful Prashant Singh with assurance. Kranti Prakash Jha also makes a distinct impression as Kasturi.

Music and Aesthetics

Visually, the series is striking. Cinematographer Chandan Kowli captures the landscapes of Bihar with expansive frames that enrich the storytelling. The grounded visual style complements the political tone, while the dialogues occasionally offer sharp and memorable moments.

FPJ Verdict

Overall, Sankalp is an engaging political thriller on mentorship, power and revenge, elevated by strong performances despite occasional narrative imbalance.