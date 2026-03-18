Jazz City Review: Soumik Sen's Directorial Series Is Ambitious, Hums With Promise But Rarely Soars

The Bluff ReviewTitle: Jazz City

Director: Soumik Sen

Cast: Arifin Shuvoo, Sauraseni Maitra, Shantanu Ghatak, Aniruddha Gupta, Sayandeep Sen, Shreya Bhattacharya, Shataf Figar, Alexandra Taylor, Amit Saha

Where: SonyLiv

Rating: ***

Set against the volatile backdrop of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Jazz City aspires to marry history with mood, politics with performance, and revolution with rhythm. The premise is undeniably compelling: a jazz club in Calcutta doubling as a covert nerve centre for rebellion. Yet, what unfolds is less a gripping crescendo and more a prolonged, atmospheric riff that occasionally forgets to resolve.

The series begins with a telling proclamation, ‘This is a story of a nobody who had the courage to be a somebody,’ and follows it with arresting brutality, moments that underline the ideological violence of the time, but soon slips into a languid narrative rhythm. The storytelling often resembles a carefully staged tableau rather than a lived-in, urgent experience. By the later episodes, particularly around the seventh and eighth, the narrative becomes increasingly passive, leaning heavily on voice-overs instead of dramatised action. For a story steeped in espionage, coded messages, and revolution, the absence of palpable tension is keenly felt.

There are sparks of intrigue, the shadowy intelligence networks, the moral ambiguity of its central characters, but the series rarely capitalises on them. It gestures towards depth without quite diving in, leaving one wishing for a more immersive exploration of the mechanics of rebellion itself.

Actors’ Performance

The ensemble cast brings sincerity, even when the writing occasionally betrays them. Arifin Shuvoo’s Jimmy Roy is suitably charismatic, embodying a man torn between self-interest and awakening conscience. Sauraseni Maitra lends Sheela Bose a quiet dignity, though her emotional arc feels underwritten.

Shataf Figar as General Hanif delivers menace with restraint, yet the character itself remains frustratingly generic. Shantanu Ghatak’s Shashi Sinha adds intrigue, hinting at a larger game at play, while supporting performances, particularly Sayandeep Sengupta and Aniruddha Gupta, add texture to the ensemble.

However, the dialogue often veers into the overly literary, making intimate exchanges sound staged rather than spontaneous. It is here that the performances struggle, caught between theatricality and realism.

Music and Aesthetics

Where Jazz City truly finds its voice is in its aesthetic design. The sepia-toned frames and black-and-white interludes evoke a haunting nostalgia, effectively transporting viewers to the era. The production design, telephones, costumes, and club interiors feel meticulously curated.

Music, unsurprisingly, plays a pivotal role. From English jazz numbers to Bengali songs, the soundtrack underscores the emotional and political undertones. The titular club becomes a character in itself, its melodies echoing both defiance and despair. The sound design complements the visuals, creating an immersive, if occasionally indulgent, sensory experience.

FPJ Verdict

Jazz City is ambitious, atmospheric, and intermittently engaging, but ultimately uneven. It captures the mood of a turbulent time without fully harnessing its dramatic potential. For all its visual finesse and thematic richness, it remains curiously distant, more observed than felt. Overall, the series hums with promise but rarely soars.