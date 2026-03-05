Boong Review: Gugun Kipgen, Bala Hijam, Angom Sanamatum’s Film Is A Tale Of Slingshots, Secrets & The Shadow Of Politics |

Title: Boong

Director: Lakshmipriya Devi

Cast: Gugun Kipgen, Bala Hijam, Angom Sanamatum, Vikram Kochhar, Jenny Khurai, Hamom Sadananda

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3.5 Stars

A boy fires a slingshot with the confidence of someone who believes the world can still be corrected with a well-aimed pebble. That small act captures the spirit of Boong. The first thing one notices about this coming-of-age tale is not its politics, though they linger everywhere like a stubborn monsoon cloud. Instead, the film begins as a mischievous childhood adventure before slowly revealing the uneasy terrain beneath it.

Set in Manipur, Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut revolves around Brojendro “Boong” Singh, a restless schoolboy living with his mother while his father works in the distant border town of Moreh. When the father stops answering calls and rumours begin to swirl about his fate, the adults grow cautious and resigned. Boong, however, chooses the far more logical solution available to a child. If his father is missing, he will simply go and find him.

With his friend Raju in tow, Boong embarks on a mission to Moreh. But the road to Moreh is less a straight line than a slow unveiling of the world around them. As the boys travel, fragments of a complicated social landscape come into view. Identity, migration and suspicion colour everyday interactions, even if the children themselves only half understand what is happening.

Devi wisely avoids turning this backdrop into a lecture. The political climate remains present but never overbearing, slipping into the narrative through casual remarks, uneasy silences and the guarded behaviour of adults. The result is a film in which the personal quietly bears the weight of the political.

At its best, Boong thrives on the contrast between youthful innocence and the complicated realities that surround it. The film occasionally drifts, however. Certain plot threads remain suggestive rather than fully developed, and the storytelling can feel almost too gentle for the tensions it hints at. Yet this restraint also proves refreshing. Instead of dramatic proclamations, the film relies on quiet observation and emotional texture.

By the end, Boong leaves behind less the thrill of adventure and more the lingering impression of a place rarely depicted with such quiet intimacy.

Actors’ Performance

The heart of the film lies in Gugun Kipgen’s spirited performance as Boong. He carries the role with infectious energy, blending cheeky humour with a vulnerability that surfaces as the story grows darker. His Boong is both a prankster and a dreamer, a boy convinced that determination can repair the world.

Angom Sanamatum, as Boong’s steadfast companion Raju, offers a warm counterbalance. Their friendship gives the film its emotional elasticity, swinging between quarrels, loyalty and shared adventure.

Bala Hijam delivers a moving portrayal of Mandakini, the mother navigating grief, denial and resilience in equal measure. Her quiet scenes capture the exhaustion of holding a household together while waiting for answers that may never come. Vikram Kochhar, as the kindly Sudhir, adds a gentle human dimension to the social tensions simmering around the characters.

Music and Aesthetics

The film’s visual style favours authenticity over flourish. Everyday spaces in Manipur appear textured and lived-in, allowing the setting to feel like a character rather than a backdrop.

The music remains unobtrusive, supporting the narrative without demanding attention. This understated approach strengthens the film’s reflective mood and allows its emotional beats to emerge naturally.

FPJ Verdict

Overall, Boong reminds us that children often wander through political landscapes adults have complicated beyond repair. Their journeys may be naive, but sometimes they see truths the grown-ups have forgotten.