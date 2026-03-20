Chiraiya Review: This Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra Starrer Mirrors As A Hard-Hitting Wake-Up Call To The ‘Silent Sufferers’

Chiraiya Review |

Director - Shashant Shah

Cast: Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi and Anjum Saxena

Where: JioHotstar

Rating: 3 stars

With the advent of OTT platforms, hard-hitting issues like marital rape, which were once pushed under the carpet, are now being very rightfully addressed. Will this week’s OTT release Chiraiya (which addresses the issue of marital rape) act as a wake-up call to the victims, or will it fizzle out is what we will be finding out.

The 6-part series starts with the introduction of its characters. Leading the gang is Kamlesh (the ever dependable Divya Dutta), whose shock knows no end when she discovers that sister-in-law Pooja is a victim of sexual abuse within her marriage.

Kamlesh is a lady who has always been bound by the values that she has always cherished. But this time round, she finds herself at a crossroads: whether to back her helpless sister-in-law or to stand by her family to protect its reputation. In which direction does Kamlesh decide to row the boat of her decision and the repercussions that follow, which is what forms the rest of the series...

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Actors' performance

Absolutely no prizes for guessing that the series is led by the sheer genius and expertise of two veteran actors - Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra. As for Divya Dutta, she makes no mistake in shocking and surprising the audience with a spectacular performance. The transition of her character’s trajectory is truly remarkable.

Ditto for Sanjay Mishra, whom we had seen with Neena Gupta recently in Vadh 2, comes up with yet another stunning performance in this series. He is so much into the skin of the character that there are a few moments when you feel that what you are seeing on screen is not an enacted version but a real-life one!

It is really nice to see the veteran actor Tinnu Anand after a long time. He justifies his character to a ‘t’. Actors including Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, and Anjum Saxena carry the narrative ably on their shoulders through their respective characters. Even though the veteran actress Sarita Joshi is immensely likable, what one fails to understand is what made the maker/s to make her mouth an expletive a la Farida Jalal in the Shahid Kapoor starrer O’Romeo.

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

After having gained oodles of experience as a director, Shashant Shah delivers a cracker with this series. He makes no mistake in calling a spade a spade through his craft. He has very clearly ensured that the series should act as an eye-opener without sounding preachy. All in all, he truly lives up to the tagline of the series, ‘Shaadi License Nahi Hai’.

While the series’ dialogues are decent, the background music elevates them into hard-hitting ones. Amid all this, one does miss the presence of memorable one-liners. The editing is above mediocre, and the background music could have been more taut.

FPJ Verdict

This hard-hitting web series will only grow and reach the correct set of audience, mostly and majorly through word of mouth.