Producer Boney Kapoor talks about embarking on a new journey...as an actor!

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor needs no introduction. Many of his films like Mr. India, Pukar, No Entry, Wanted have attained a cult status. His second marriage to late Sridevi in 1996 became a talk of the town back then.

And, now, after successfully producing films in Bollywood, Boney is making the box office cash registers ring down south with his films like the 2019 Tamil movie Nerkonda Paarvai, and the upcoming much-anticipated, Valimai. Both movies feature superstar Ajith. Many might not know, but Boney Kapoor got a taste of South Film industry as a producer way back in 1992. It was a Ram Gopal Varma film, titled Antham starring Urmila Matondkar and Nagarjun, which he co-produced with K Prasad.

That apart, Boney is in the news these days for his acting. After impressing the critics and audience with his small, yet memorable cameo in the Netflix film, AK vs AK, Boney will be making a full-fledged acting debut with Luv Ranjan's next. In the movie, Boney will be seen playing actor Ranbir Kapoor's father. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor.