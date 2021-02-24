Producer Boney Kapoor talks about embarking on a new journey...as an actor!

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor needs no introduction. Many of his films like Mr. India, Pukar, No Entry, Wanted have attained a cult status. His second marriage to late Sridevi in 1996 became a talk of the town back then.
And, now, after successfully producing films in Bollywood, Boney is making the box office cash registers ring down south with his films like the 2019 Tamil movie Nerkonda Paarvai, and the upcoming much-anticipated, Valimai. Both movies feature superstar Ajith. Many might not know, but Boney Kapoor got a taste of South Film industry as a producer way back in 1992. It was a Ram Gopal Varma film, titled Antham starring Urmila Matondkar and Nagarjun, which he co-produced with K Prasad.
That apart, Boney is in the news these days for his acting. After impressing the critics and audience with his small, yet memorable cameo in the Netflix film, AK vs AK, Boney will be making a full-fledged acting debut with Luv Ranjan's next. In the movie, Boney will be seen playing actor Ranbir Kapoor's father. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor.
While speaking about his acting debut, Boney smiled and said, “It is a wonderful experience. The crew was a happy one and I enjoyed every minute of being on the set and playing my part. In this film too, I’m behaving the way I do in real life. I’m playing myself.”
And, if he enjoyed acting so much, why did he shy away from it for so long, one might wonder. Boney puts things in perspective. “I had to make a career for myself to set everything in order. Our principal business was film production. Anil wanted to be an actor, so he branched out, just like Sanjay. I had to take care of the production. So, I took a back seat. Also, initially, I was not very enthusiastic about being an actor. The thought was always there, but I was never overtaken by it. I thought first let me take care of the production and then think of something else,” he added.
Ask him if we will get to see him take on more acting projects, and pat comes the reply, “I have just started. I’m just two films old. So far it has been a good experience. If the journey remains good, I will keep on doing more roles.”
With Boney now jumping in front of the camera, it makes the trio complete — Boney's brothers, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, are actors. Reminds us of the Ganguly brothers, popularly known as Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar and Anup Kumar.
Boney can now afford to take things a little easy with most of children settled. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have already made a splash as actors on the big screen; Anshula Kapoor might not be an actor, but she has a career outside the film industry (she has also worked for Google); last month, Boney confirmed his youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor's, acting debut. For the unversed, Arjun and Anshula are Boney's kids from his first marriage to Mona Shourie.
With so many actors in the family, Boney said they collectively veered him towards acting. “My son, my daughters, my brother Sanjay and sister, Reena, pushed me into this. They insisted that I act. Arjun said acting will be a new journey for me. Even my friends, Javed saab and Shabana, felt I should do it. So, I took up this journey, and I hope it continues to remain enjoyable for me,” Boney said.
Talking about his journey as a producer, Boney said, “I started my career as an assistant editor and then became an assistant director. Then, unfortunately, in one of my father’s films the director passed away. That’s when I left the assistant’s job to Shakti Samanta and joined production. Since then, I have played the role, initially, for my father and then making my own films. I have also done distribution of almost 40 films.”
But, the successful producer is not done yet. In fact, he has a few more areas of film-making to explore. “There were two boxes I had to tick — one was acting and the other, direction. One of the boxes has been ticked, and I hope to direct a film soon,” Boney said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed all the roles I have played in life. As a producer making films like Mr. India, Woh Saat Din, No Entry, Wanted, Mom — all these films I have enjoyed. The journey has been very good.”
Ask the producer to talk about his next, he signs off by saying, “Wait till mid-March, I will announce my new project.”